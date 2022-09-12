Beyoncé Hosts Star-Studded, Roller Disco-Themed Birthday Party -- See the Pics

The stars aligned for Beyoncé to celebrate her birthday! Over the weekend, the singer had a star-studded guest list for her roller disco-themed 41st birthday bash at a private mansion in Los Angeles.

The details surrounding Queen Bey’s bash are limited, but a slew of celebrities were spotted showing up to the party in must-see and on-theme outfits.

Photos from outside the residence captured Adele, who wore an all-black look, and her boyfriend, Rich Paul. Michael B. Jordan was also spotted wearing a white tank top and pink-and-orange joggers. Additionally, a blonde Kim Kardashian was in attendance, sporting a red-and-black striped catsuit and Yeezy shades.

Backgrid

And while her ex, Kanye West, was not at the party, Khloe Kardashian, her ex, Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble were there. Khloe quoted one of Bey’s biggest hits -- and gave a nod to her group’s relationship status -- next to a photo of her, Kim, and LaLa Anthony. “All the single ladies,” she captioned the picture.

Some celebrities used the event for a date night. Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée, Megan Fox, squashed any rumors about a breakup as they arrived for the party hand-in-hand and celebrated the occasion on social media.

“70’s disco porn 🕺🏼🪩💦,” MGK captioned a pic from the party. The musician rocked a pair of blue pants, a sheer shirt and white fur overcoat while Fox straddled him in a short silver skirt and checkered bikini top.

Lizzo and her boyfriend, Myke Wright, posed for pictures in their party gear. “We Gucci✨,” the “About Damn Time” singer wrote next to a photo carousel that shows off her red Gucci top with matching skirt, and Wright’s purple suit.

But that's not all! Drake, Bella Hadid and more stars were at Bey's big bash. Take a look at a few of the partygoers below.

