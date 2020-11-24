Beyoncé Scores the Most 2021 GRAMMY Nominations Without Releasing an Album

Beyoncé is the 2021 GRAMMY Awards most nominated artist with nine nominations. Even more impressively, the singer pulled out front this year without even releasing an album.

Instead, Queen Bey is being recognized in major categories -- including Song of the Year and Record of the Year -- for her Black Lives Matter anthem, "Black Parade" and the Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, "Savage," as well as for the Disney+ original film, Black Is King.

The singer's nine nominations push her career total nominations to 79, just one behind longtime record holder Quincy Jones, who has 80, and her husband, JAY-Z. The rapper, who previously had 77 total nominations, picked up an additional three for co-writing "Savage" and "Black Parade."

Meanwhile, Black Is King, which is adapted from The Lion King: The Gift, marks the fourth time Beyoncé was nominated for Best Music Film after Homecoming, Lemonade and Beyoncé & JAY-Z: On the Run Tour. She won the category last year for the Netflix documentary.

Speaking of last year, Beyoncé was nominated for four at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards and won one. In total, she has 24 wins.

Here’s a rundown of Beyoncé’s 2021 nominations:

Record of the Year: "Black Parade,” Beyoncé

Record of the Year: "Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Song of the Year: "Black Parade,” Beyoncé (co-writer)

Best R&B Performance: "Black Parade,” Beyoncé

Best R&B Song: "Black Parade,” Beyoncé (co-writer)

Best Rap Performance: “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Best Rap Song: “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé (co-writer)

Best Music Video: “Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé (director)

Best Music Film: Black Is King, Beyoncé (director)

The 63nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and broadcast live on CBS.