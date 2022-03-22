Beyoncé to Perform 'Be Alive' from 'King Richard' at the Oscars

The Academy is adding another big name to its already impressive list of performers for Sunday night's 2022 Oscars: first-time nominee Beyoncé.

On Tuesday, the Academy confirmed that the 40-year-old superstar will perform "Be Alive" from King Richard at the 94th Oscars.

The confirmation came after sources close to the show told Variety that the singer's camp had been in "deep talks" with the awards show's producers to coordinate a satellite performance of the track, a contender for this year's Best Original Song. The performance could possibly open the show and reportedly be broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, California, the outlet reported.

The location is a significant one, as the courts serve as the former practicing grounds of sports legends Venus and Serena Williams, whose relentless drills under the eye of their father in their youth, Richard Williams, were recreated in the Will Smith-led, Best Picture nominee.

There's also speculation that Smith, the film’s Best Actor nominee, will introduce the singer before the performance.

According to Variety, the concept began solidifying last Monday.

Additionally, an eyewitness told ET that Beyoncé was spotted filming at Tragniew Park tennis courts in Compton on Sunday. The eyewitness said it was a very large production crew, and that security was incredibly tight, so much so, you couldn't even see inside the tennis courts where they were filming. They believe the filming was connected to this Sunday's Oscars.

Although some residents reported seeing Smith over the weekend at the same location, the eyewitness did not see him. Crews are currently still at the location for cleanup, which is expected to be completed by the end of today.

Although this would be Beyoncé's first performance at an awards show since she lit up the Grammys stage in 2017, it wouldn't be the first time that the IVY PARK founder has graced the Academy with a show-stopping performance.

In 2005, she performed three Best Original Song nominees during the live broadcast, including "Learn to Be Lonely" from the feature The Phantom of the Opera. Two years later, in 2007, she sang alongside Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose for a medley from Dreamgirls and, in 2009, she performed alongside host Hugh Jackman in a montage celebrating movie musicals.

The Oscars -- hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes -- air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.