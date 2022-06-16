Beyoncé to Release Her First Album in 6 Years, 'Renaissance'

This summer will include new music from Beyoncé! Early Thursday morning, it was announced that on July 29, Queen Bey will be releasing Renaissance, her long-awaited seventh studio album and her first solo album in six years.

The news broke on the social media accounts of Columbia Records, Tidal and Spotify. The announcement was simply a black square with "act i" and "RENAISSANCE" written in white on each side.

Additionally, Beyoncé updated the bios on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to reflect the release.

On Beyoncé's website, fans can already pre-order the album, with four box sets available, some of which include a CD, T-shirt, mini-poster and a 28-page photo booklet. According to the website, the product "begins shipping July 29th upon album release." Fans can also save the album in advance to their Spotify and/or Apple Music playlists.

Renaissance will mark Bey's first solo album since Lemonade in 2016. Before that, she released Dangerously in Love in 2003, B'Day in 2006, I Am... Sasha Fierce in 2008, 4 in 2011, and Beyoncé in 2013.

And while she hasn't released a full-length album in a few years, she has dropped quite a bit of music. Beyoncé appeared on the 2018 collaborative album Everything Is Love with her husband, JAY-Z, as well as Disney's The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack in 2019. That same year, she released Homecoming: The Live Album, which accompanied her iconic Coachella performance from 2018.