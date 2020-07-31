Beyoncé's 3 Children Make Scene-Stealing Cameos in 'Black Is King'

Beyoncé's new project is dedicated to her son! The 38-year-old singer ended her new visual album, Black Is King, with a video of herself sweetly dancing with 3-year-old Sir as he smiles contently. Alongside the video, Beyoncé revealed that her latest project is in honor of her only son, whom she shares with her husband, JAY-Z.

"Dedicated to my son, Sir Carter," the message reads. "And to all our sons and daughters, the sun and the moon sow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom."

Also featured in Black Is King -- a visual companion to the music of The Lion King: The Gift that celebrates the Black experience and African cultures and roots -- are Beyoncé and JAY-Z's two daughters, Rumi, 3, and Blue Ivy, 8.

The girls appear alongside their grandmother, Tina Knowles, and mom in "Brown Skin Girl," while wearing matching pink-and-blue, floral dresses. In one adorable moment, Beyonce and Blue are seen playing a hand game.

Blue also pops up during an epic appearance in "My Power." While Beyoncé wore a red dress and gold necklace to nail her powerful choreography for the song, Blue sported a rainbow look, which she paired with a black hat and sunglasses.

BEYONCÉ & BLUE IVY in “my power” legendary pic.twitter.com/4547oA0cXP — Niamh🥀 (Fan Acc) (@msyonceslay) July 31, 2020

During a Thursday appearance on Good Morning America, Beyoncé -- who wrote, directed and executive produced the project -- said she was "so excited" that the visual album is finally out.

"My hope for this film is that it shifts the global perception of the word Black, which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me," she said. "But Black Is King means Black is regal and rich in history in purpose and in lineage. I hope y'all love it, I hope you enjoy it and I hope y'all see it tonight."

Black Is King is now streaming on Disney+.