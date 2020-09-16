Beyoncé's Hairstylist Kim Kimble Launches a Natural Haircare Line at Sally Beauty

Kim Kimble has launched a haircare line for natural hair exclusive to Sally Beauty. The celebrity hairstylist, who creates unforgettable looks on Beyoncé , Zendaya and Kelly Rowland , has teamed up with the beauty retailer on the Kim Kimble Wet Goods Collection .

The range includes haircare and styling products made for natural and curly hair. Some are great for all hair types, too. The line is packed with essentials to be used when the hair is wet. Each product helps nourish the hair to look healthy, shiny and gorgeous. Plus, they're packaged in beautiful rose-gold bottles that'll look so pretty in any shower or vanity.