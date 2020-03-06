Bhad Bhabie Enters Treatment Facility for 'Personal Issues'

Bhad Bhabie has taken some time off at a treatment center and is receiving professional support. The 17-year-old rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, shared the news in a statement on her social media accounts on Wednesday.

"Danielle has been working hard for the past few years and made a positive decision to take some much-needed time off to attend to some personal issues," the statement reads. "For past weeks, she has been in a treatment center receiving and continuing to receive professional support."

"She loves her fans, and has promised to return better, and healthier than ever," the statement continues. "Please respect her and her families [sic] privacy at this time."

On Tuesday, Bhabie Instagrammed a black square in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and her last Instagram post before that was a selfie on May 14.

The teenage rapper rose to fame from an episode of Dr. Phil that went viral in September 2016, in which she said the phrase, "Catch me outside, how about that?" Her latest single, "That's What I Said," was released in April. According to a press release, she recently completed shooting the second season of her Bringing Up Bhabie reality show with Snapchat, which is due to release this summer. The first season received the highest premiere views of any reality series, dethroning Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Bhabie has also made headlines for multiple controversies and feuds with fellow celebs, including when she threw a drink at Iggy Azalea in 2018 at the Fashion Nova X Cardi B launch event in Los Angeles. Earlier this year, her feud with Skai Jackson resulted in the 18-year-old former Disney Channel star filing a restraining order against her.

But when ET spoke with Bhabie in March 2019 at a Spotify event for Billie Eilish, she said she wanted nothing more than to be friends with other female artists.

"You know, in this music industry, it's always females against females," she said. "So, I try to be everybody's friend, you know what I'm saying? Like, trying to be cool with all the b**ches."

