'Big Brother' Alum Christie Murphy Gets Married to Jamie Martin in Mexico

Blushing brides! Big Brother’s Christie Murphy tied the knot with Jamie Martin. The reality TV star and her love got married during a destination wedding in Tulum, Mexico, over the weekend. The newlyweds shared the news via Instagram with a series of pictures from their big day.

“Baby, we did it,” Murphy captioned a series of pics of her and Martin from their wedding day. In the first photo, the brides kiss at the altar. The following pictures give Murphy’s followers a closer look at her and Martin’s stunning dresses.

The reality star wore a white lace wedding dress with long sleeves and a classic white veil. Martin wore a white wedding dress with bejeweled bust and a long train. Like her wife, Martin wore a classic white veil.

Martin also took to her respective Instagram to share the news, along with a photo from her special day. “My drive to perfection has lead me to you✨,” Martin captioned the picture of her and her bride standing hand in hand at the altar.

In addition, the women shared clips of them dancing and celebrating their big day with guests at the ceremony.

Murphy had the support of her Big Brother friends and castmates, Nick Maccarone, Holly Allen, Elena Davies and Tommy Bracco.

Bracco shared pictures of himself and Murphy along with a special message. “Truly an honor to witness this human, who is more special to me than words could describe, marry her SOULMATE! Dancing barefoot in the sand, celebrating this amazing couple, with my favorite people on the planet and then ending the night off raging in a rain storm in the jungle,” he wrote. “This is one of those extra special moments that I’ll treasure forever #TulumBecomeOne.”

Murphy and Martin tied the knot officially -- to obtain a marriage license -- in December, during an intimate ceremony in New Jersey. “Married my best friend today 💒,” Murphy captioned the picture of her and her new bride sharing a kiss.

The pair got engaged in August, during a romantic trip to Paris. “Haven’t yet woken up from this dream,” Murphy captioned the picture of the announcement that shows her then-fiancée popping the question in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“Engaged to the LOVE OF MY LIFE in Paris! 💍.”