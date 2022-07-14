'Big Brother' Season 24: Paloma Aguilar Exits the House Early Following Taylor Hale Drama

Big Brother season 24 is shaping up to be one of the most chaotic in recent memory. Before the season even came to its first live eviction episode, one houseguest has already left the competition.

Paloma Aguilar left the game preemptively ahead of the show's live eviction vote, following a week of controversy and allegations of racism and racial bias.

Host Julie Chen Moonves kicked the show off addressing the swirl of online speculation, teasing, "As you know, our motto has always been 'Expect the Unexpected.' That, tonight, could not be more true."

Chen then explained that the original twist the show had planned would be revealed on eviction night, "But an unexpected turn of events has now changed everything."

Throughout the episode, the show explained how Paloma suffered from anxiety and was not sleeping more than two or three hours a night.

"I want some privacy. I'm serious. I physically cannot sleep in this house. I'm exhausted," Paloma shared in the diary room. She also wasn't eating regularly and was asking other contestants to vote her out.

Eventually, Head of Household Daniel Durston called everyone into the living room to read an announcement delivered by the producers.

"Houseguests, due to a personal matter, Paloma will no longer -- Paloma will no longer be continuing in the Big Brother game," Daniel read through tears. "She wanted to pass along that she loves you all and wishes you all the best."

Paloma's exit from the show came amid a nearly day-long shutdown of the Big Brother live feeds, which had fans suspicious and outraged online.

It's the latest unexpected development in a uniquely contentious season, which has already outraged fans over the treatment of Taylor Hale, and numerous instances of various contestants bullying and outright lying about one another in a way that is usually reserved for mid-to-late-game strategy.

This season's curveballs began before the houseguests were even introduced to the show, when CBS announced that one previously revealed contestant, Marvin Achi, would be replaced by Joseph Abdin. It later turned out that Marvin also appeared on this season of America's Got Talent, and it's believed that contractual obligations prevented him from participating on Big Brother.