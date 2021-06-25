'Big Brother' Stars Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Engaged: See the Pics

Congratulations to Big Brother's Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett! The couple announced on Friday that they are engaged.

Both 39-year-old Christmas and 38-year-old Memphis shared happy photos of the engagement, which happened at the Little Palm Island Resort and Spa in Florida. Memphis got down on one knee on the beach, and Christmas happily accepted the romantic proposal.

"We knew we would love each other forever," Christmas wrote on Instagram. "Im just so excited to officially say YES!!! ❤️❤️ #final2forever. Im still in SHOCK bc I had no idea this was coming but I’m so glad it did. @memphisgarrett you are my home, my forever. 🙏."

Meanwhile, Memphis wrote, "She said yes!! I love this woman unconditionally and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her. #final2forever."

The couple competed on season 22 of Big Brother: All Stars and started dating after filming. They confirmed they were a couple in December.

Interestingly enough, before moving into the Big Brother house, Memphis told ET that he thought about entertaining a showmance with Christmas. In October, after being booted from the Big Brother house, Memphis touched on his relationship with Christmas. But at the time, Memphis was dating someone else.

"I have a beautiful, amazing woman at home. But I wanted to throw out one name for you guys and it was Christmas, and it was funny because I didn’t know she was going in the house at all and I thought it was pretty ironic when she showed up," he told ET. "But again, I had never met Christmas before, so I was going off of nothing, basically, besides her show. So, me and Christmas have a great relationship. We’re very similar, we’re both Sagittarius, we both have young boys. So, I have a great rapport with her and I’m sure we’ll be friends for a really long time."

When asked how she would describe her and Memphis' bond inside the house, Christmas told ET, "Memphis is just a guy that I really enjoy spending time with."

"I get to pick on him. He helped me a lot coping being away from my family and my son," she explained. "We're both single parents that have little boys. So we just had a lot in common. And he was a really great friend, and he was in my alliance."

For more on the two, watch below.