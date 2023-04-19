'Big Brother' Stars Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin Announce Breakup: 'Ain't No Love Lost Over Here!'

Big shakeup in the Big Brother relationship world. Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin have called it quits, but they vow to always remain "Jaylor."

Hale took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to announce the split almost three months after they made their red carpet debut at the 2023 GRAMMYs. In her announcement, the season 24 winner of Big Brother said they "made the decision to love and support one another as best friends going forward."

We recognize this is what’s best for both of our futures at this time. This decision was made with lots of love, care, and acknowledgement of how special our relationship is to the both of us," she added. "We want to thank you for the love and support you’ve shown us while we navigated our relationship from friends, to lovers, and now back to friends. We’ve seen every message about how watching an interracial relationship form impacted you, in-spite of the ongoing harassment, and we’re touched by how our love has inspired you."

She signed off, "Ain’t no love lost over here! We will always be part of each other’s lives. Whether platonic or romantic we are, and always will be, Jaylor."

Taylor Hale / Instagram

Taylor Hale / Instagram

Hale went on to post a video of her and Abdin on a boat, with Abdin reposting Hale's statement and video, in which he makes a quick appearance and smiles after coming into the frame from behind her.

Hale and Abdin met on season 24 of Big Brother. They confirmed their relationship in late 2022 and made their red carpet debut matching in all-black ensembles. Hale sported an AKIRA mini-dress that she paired with long gloves and strappy shoes, while Abdin wore a black suit, sans shirt.