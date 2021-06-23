'Big Sky' Star Kylie Bunbury Expecting First Child with Husband Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins

Kylie Bunbury is going to be a mom! The 32-year-old Big Sky star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her husband, Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins, are expecting their first child.

Bunbury broke the news with photos from her stunning pregnancy photo shoot on the beach in Maui, Hawaii.

In two of the pics, the couple cradles Bunbury's growing bump, while another image features the pair sweetly holding hands. The final photo Bunbury shared is a solo shot, which shows her peering down at her bump.

"Life is a series of awakenings, this is our greatest one yet," she captioned her post.

Riggins shared some of the pics on his own Instagram page, captioning his post, "Stoked to announce that the Riggins Fam will be growing this year!"

Bunbury commented on her husband's post, writing, "I love our story. New magical chapters await. We got another goon in our squad."

Bunbury and Riggins got engaged back in 2018, and went on to the knot in January 2020.

