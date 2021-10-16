Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Marries Equestrian Nayel Nassar

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' eldest daughter, Jennifer, has married her longtime love, Nayel Nassar. The couple tied the knot on Saturday at her horse farm in North Salem, New York (which her parents bought her in 2018 after she graduated from Stanford University), according to multiple reports.



Jennifer, 25, wore a custom Vera Wang gown, which featured a tulle skirt and lace long-sleeves, per DailyMail. The outlet reports that the bride and groom held a private Muslim ceremony the night before Saturday's 300-guest celebration. Coldplay and Harry Hudson are reportedly performing at the reception.

Jennifer got engaged to 30-year-Nayel last January. They both graduated from Stanford University -- Jennifer with a degree in human biology and Nayel with a degree in economics -- and are both accomplished equestrians. In September, Jennifer Instagrammed a sweet picture of the two clasping hands and hugging.

Nayel commented on the post, "Can't wait for forever with you ♾ ❤️."

She also shared another photo in May from what appears to be their engagement photo shoot, writing, "I can hardly wait to marry you! ✨ @allanzepedaphoto."

Jennifer is the eldest of the Gates children, which includes her 19-year-old sister, Phoebe, and her 22-year-old brother, Rory. Bill and Melinda shocked many around the world when they announced in early May that they decided to end their marriage after 27 years. Their divorce was finalized in August. According to court documents obtained by ET, Melinda does not plan on changing her name, and as part of the divorce agreement, neither party is paying the other spousal support.

Back in May, Jennifer publicly spoke out about her parents' divorce on her Instagram Story.

"By now, many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating," Jennifer wrote in part. "It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family. I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and I am grateful for the space to do so."

Jennifer went on to thank her friends and followers for "understanding our desire for privacy while we navigate the next phases of our lives."