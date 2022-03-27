Billie Eilish and Finneas Remember Taylor Hawkins: 'It Felt Like We Lost a Friend' (Exclusive)

Billie Eilish and Finneas made it a family affair at the Oscars.

The Academy Award nominees, who may be on the precipice of winning their first Best Original Song Oscar for "No Time to Die," walked the red carpet Sunday to cap off a long, but fruitful awards season. The siblings and frequent collaborators brought along their mother, Maggie Baird, as their plus-one for a sweet family night out. Eilish stunned in a gothic all-black tulle gown by Gucci and Fred Leighton jewels.

"My vibe is nervous, that's my vibe," Finneas admitted to ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier of their performance.

"Not sucking! That's kind of my mindset doing anything, but especially at the Oscars. I think I'm just going to try not to suck and be the best that I can and I'm really excited," Eilish added. "This is a song that I adore, to be honest, and I don't know if that's cocky to be honest but I love this song. I feel very proud of it and I'd love to perform it. I'm excited."

Eilish admitted being very nervous to live up to the James Bond of it all in writing "No Time to Die." "It was only on ourselves that we put that pressure on us because Bond has meant so much for so long that we needed to live up to it, or else."

Eilish's mom spoke about wearing a sustainable gown on the red carpet and sharing an Oscar moment with her kids.

"It's unbelievable," Baird said. "It all felt very natural but I never would have, in my wildest dreams, would have imagined the way it has. Not that they don't deserve it!"

Eilish and Finneas also remembered the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died Friday at age 50.

"What a legendary performer and somebody we were inspired, long before we got a chance to know him. We only met him a couple of times. I wish we could have gotten to know him even better. We're devastated," Finneas said, adding that he was "so generous" and "kind." "The shortest moment with somebody could feel like a really big moment."

"But just in the short time of meeting him a few times, it felt like we lost a friend," Eilish said.

"Just a really sweet guy," Finneas added. "My heart breaks for his family and his friends, everybody in the band. It's heartbreaking."

