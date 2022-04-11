Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's Halloween Costumes Seemingly Address Their 11-Year Age Gap

Billie Eilish tackled her critics head-on this Halloween. The 20-year-old singer went Instagram official with her 31-year-old boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, on Monday, posing in a couples costume seemingly meant to poke fun at their 11-year age gap.

Eilish dressed as a baby, with ringlet hair and a bonnet cap, while Rutherford went as an old man in a bald cap and suspenders.

Instagram/Billieeilish

"Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡 happy halloween🎃🥰," Eilish captioned the Instagram post. She posted the costume shot at the end of a carousel of photos and videos featuring several concerts and recording sessions, a few different costumes, a dog on the couch, and an x-ray of a broken bone.

The post raised eyebrows in the comments section and beyond as Eilish and Rutherford's age gap has been called out by some fans from the very beginning.

"Can’t believe billie eilish and jesse rutherford didn’t dress up for halloween," one user tweeted.

Eilish first sparked romance rumors with The Neighborhood singer when fans saw the two of them at a restaurant for dinner and later at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. Days after those sightings, Eilish and Rutherford were spotted sharing a kiss outside a Los Angeles restaurant. Eilish's Halloween post is the first time either one of them has referenced their relationship themselves.