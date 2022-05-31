Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce Split as He Blasts Cheating Rumors

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce have called it quits. The 20-year-old singer's former beau confirmed their split on his Instagram Story, while also bashing social media rumors that he cheated on Eilish.

"Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that," he wrote on Monday. "Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous."

In another post, the 30-year-old actor and podcast host spoke out against Eilish fans who flooded his posts with negative comments after news of his split from the singer began circulating.

"The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never knows [sic] posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do," Vorce wrote. "Live your own life."

Eilish and Vorce were first romantically linked in April 2021, in PDA photos obtained by Page Six.

ET has reached out to Eilish's rep for comment.