Billie Eilish and Rosalía Drop New Song 'Lo Vas A Olvidar' Featured on 'Euphoria'

The Billie Eilish and Rosalía collab we have been waiting for is finally here! Almost two years since the two artists were first seen in the studio together, they dropped their new song together on Thursday. Titled "Lo Vas A Olvidar," the track is featured in the upcoming second special episode of the HBO show Euphoria.

Eilish and the Spanish singer first announced their song on Tuesday, sharing brief videos of them by themselves in a dark, open room. On Thursday, Rosalía shared that the song was out.

Watch the music video below.

The second special episode of Euphoria follows Jules over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the past year, including leaving Rue (Zendaya) behind at the train station in the season 1 finale.

Meanwhile, the two artists first teased their collab in March 2019, sharing a photo of themselves in the studio.

"Can’t wait to finish our song ? compartir contigo en el estudio o verte ayer actuar me inspira sooo much, love you B," Rosalía wrote on Twitter, which got fans hyped up.

Rosalía had teased her collaboration with Eilish at the 2019 Latin GRAMMYs in November, telling ET, "We've been in the studio."

"We enjoyed making music together and I hope that we find more time to finish what we started," she shared at the time. "We started something…and that's it."

Rosalía added that "in the studio, I always try to write as free as possible. And with her, it was amazing chemistry and I can't wait [to finish what we started]."