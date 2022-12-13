Billie Lourd Gives Birth to Baby No. 2, Actress' Dad Bryan Reveals

Billie Lourd is a mom -- again! The 30-year-old actress' dad, Bryan Lourd, revealed the happy news on Tuesday, during a conversation with Variety. ET has reached out to Billie's rep for comment.

The reveal came when Bryan, who shares Billie with the late Carrie Fisher, stumbled over some words during his keynote address and told the crowd, "I'm sorry. My daughter had a baby last night. I left the hospital at 1:30 and I got there this morning at six, so I'm a little tired, but happy. Everything's great. If I wander it's because the adrenalin is still flowing."

Billie shares the newborn with her 30-year-old husband, Austen Rydell, whom she married in March. The couple also has a 2-year-old son, Kingston.

The actress revealed her second pregnancy in September, when she stepped out for the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise with a very noticeable baby bump.

Lourd and Rydell, who've been romantically linked on-and-off since 2015, announced their engagement in June 2020. They welcomed Kingston in September 2020 and tied the knot in March 2022.

In a January 2021 interview with SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi for Quarantined With Bruce, Lourd praised Rydell as both a partner and a father.

"Now we know each other better than anybody could ever know each other... We just became even closer friends, even better partners. And I think it prepared us to be the best parents," she said of welcoming a baby amid quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "... He is, as you know, the best dad in the world. And I think that's partially because we got to have this experience together."