Bindi Irwin Celebrates 'Warrior' Daughter Grace's First Birthday and 2 Years of Marriage

Bindi Irwin is marking two major milestones. The 23-year-old conservationist took to Instagram this week to celebrate her second wedding anniversary with Chandler Powell and their daughter, Grace Warrior's, first birthday.

Bindi first posted about her anniversary, sharing a video of her and Chandler kissing at their 2020 wedding.

"Tomorrow we celebrate two years of marriage and our daughter’s first birthday," she wrote. "Here’s to love beyond my wildest dreams."

Chandler commented on his wife's post, gushing, "I love you so much. Happy Anniversary."

Exactly one year after the pair tied the knot, they welcomed their baby girl.

"Happy Birthday to my graceful warrior," Bindi wrote alongside a slideshow of photos from the birthday celebrations. "One year of watching your beautiful heart bloom into the most extraordinary person."

"Grace, you have been an old soul from the very beginning," she continued. "It is the greatest blessing to be your mama. I love you eternally, unconditionally and infinitely."

Chandler got in on the birthday love too, sharing a sweet pic of him with his little girl.

"It’s been one year since you came into our lives and yet it feels like you’ve been with us forever," he wrote. "I never knew I had so much love to give. Happy first birthday sweetheart."

When ET caught up with Bindi last year, she spoke about what a great grandfather her late father, Steve Iriwn, would've been to baby Grace.

"He would've been a good, good grandpa. He really would've been," Bindi told ET. "I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect. But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special."