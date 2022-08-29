B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling Take Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Stargazing -- See the Pics!

B.J. Novak continues to prove he's the World's Best Godfather! His longtime friend, former girlfriend and The Office co-star, Mindy Kaling, took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from a fun night at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles with her 4-year-old daughter, Katherine, and Novak.

"My four year old had the best night of her life at our star party + Saturn spotting," Kaling captioned the post. "We kept her up way past her bedtime and it was worth it, even though it was cloudy last night," she continued.

The photos feature a selfie of Kaling in front of the vast Southern California nighttime view, a shot of the Griffith Observatory's gorgeous grounds and buildings, a sweet snap of her daughter looking into a giant telescope and a heartwarming photo of Novak carrying Katherine as she points at the epic view.

Kaling went on to give Novak a shout-out for being a dedicated tour guide, writing, "Thank you @bjnovak for sharing your passion for astronomy and for @orionbearastronomy and @griffithobservatory for a spectacular night!"

It's no surprise that Novak and Kaling had a fun family night out. Earlier this month, ET spoke with the actress and TV creator at the premiere of her series, Never Have I Ever, and she couldn't help but gush over Novak's role as a godfather.

"He's very good with children!" Kaling shared at the time. "He literally wrote a best-selling book called The Book With No Pictures for kids."

"It comes very innately to him, you know, like being with children," she added. "So he's a great godfather."

Novak is godfather to both of Kaling's children, Katherine and her 1-year-old son, Spencer. Because Kaling has chosen to not publicly share who the biological father of her children is, it has long been rumored that it may have been Novak. However, Kaling repeatedly brushes off the paternity gossip.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Kaling addressed speculation that Novak is her children's father. "It doesn’t bother me," Kaling assured. "He's the godparent to both my kids -- and they have such a great relationship."

Kaling added that the rumors, thus far, haven't "affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or B.J... If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."