'Black Bird' Trailer Gives First Look at Ray Liotta's Final TV Role

The first trailer for Apple TV+'s upcoming Black Bird series was released on Wednesday, featuring Ray Liotta's final TV role before his death last month.

The show, inspired by true events, tells the story of Jimmy Keene (played by Taron Egerton), who is sentenced to 10 years in prison for an unspecified crime but then given a fateful choice: Either he can stay in his minimum-security prison and serve the whole sentence or enter a maximum-security prison to befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Houser). It premiers on July 8.

Liotta plays Big Jim Keene, Jimmy's father. Black Bird creator Dennis Lehane recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he wrote the role with Liotta in mind.

"He wholly embodied a man who realizes that his lifetime of cutting corners and flitting along the edges of corruption have hung an albatross of very bleak options around the neck of his own son," Lehane wrote in a statement. "But as deeply flawed and compromised as the character is, Ray found the nobility in a man who would run into a burning building for that same son and never break his stride."

Liotta was perhaps best known for portraying real-life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas. He died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters. There is no foul play suspected and there will be no criminal investigation. He was 67.