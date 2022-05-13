'Black Lady Sketch Show' Cast on Quinta Brunson's Surprise Return in the Season 3 Finale (Exclusive)

After another hilarious and standout season of A Black Lady Sketch Show, the HBO series ended on a high note with the surprise return of original cast member and Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson. The season 3 finale opened with an action-packed sketch that saw her reuniting with her former co-stars -- and series creator Robin Thede breaks down how it all came together.

“It was a really fun sketch for her to be a part of for a number of reasons,” Thede tells ET about getting Brunson to return for the finale, which saw her walking down a back alley in “Rain Fighter” as she’s forced to face off with Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend, who play various villainous hair styles.

Of course, getting their former co-star back on the sketch series was no easy feat. “Quinta [had to] move mountains to be a part of the finale because she loves us and we love her,” Thede says, explaining that the actress was busy working on the ABC breakout sitcom, which first premiered in December 2021. “She’s making a hit show. You cannot be in two places at once. She’s executive producing, creating, writing and starring in a show.”

Thede, who has been dragged for Brunson’s absence in the past, adds, “You spend your entire year making all the episodes. It’s not like we just have extra time.”

That said, “Quinta is part of our family. She is my forever sister. I talk to her all the time,” Thede shares, adding, “I am so ridiculously proud of her. I love her so much.”

“I will continue to support her and every woman who comes from the show. There are women who are going to come and go every season on this show and we have to be ready for that,” Thede continues, noting that Laci Mosley is “killing it” on the iCarly reboot. “On this show, they leave to level up.”

Not only is Brunson the star of Abbott Elementary, but she created the series and also serves as executive producer and showrunner on the workplace comedy about a group of teachers just trying to do their best at an underfunded public school.

The season 1 cast of 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' HBO

Looking back on Brunson’s time on A Black Lady Sketch Show, Black says “as an actor, I 100 percent knew that she was just one of the most winning, lovable performers.”

“But getting to see her as a boss and how she takes care of her cast and her crew is just like watching your -- I could say little sister because I think she’s a year younger than me -- like watching your little sister just step into her power,” her former co-star continues. “It’s so cool to see.”

When it comes to the success of the series, which has been renewed for season 2, “it’s because the show is so real and so authentic,” Black says, adding that she’s open to returning Brunson’s favor and guest-starring on the sitcom. “I gotta text Quinta.”

No matter what, “I’m endlessly proud of Quinta and it was a thrill for us to have her back in the fall for the finale,” Thede concludes.

A Black Lady Sketch Show is now streaming on HBO Max.