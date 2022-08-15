Blake Lively Kicks Off Her Birthday with Early Celebration at Disney with Sister Robyn

Blake Lively is kicking off her birthday in the happiest place on earth with family by her side! On Sunday, the 34-year-old actress shared pictures from her early celebrations with her big sister, Robyn Lively.

“Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early. 💖 I’ll wait…,” Blake captioned the photo carousel from her day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The photos led with a selfie of Blake and Robyn posing in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle. Blake’s post also included pictures of her with some Disney princesses, the actress taking in the Star Wars exhibit, sweet treats and another picture of her and Robyn posing in front of the Mickey Mouse merry-go-round.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star doesn't officially celebrate her birthday until Aug. 25, but some of her famous friends took to the comments to mark the occasion a little early.

“Happy Birthday to the happiest girl! 💕🌸🎂,” Rita Wilson wrote.

“@blakelively The BEST place for a birthday!! 🌈🎂,” actor Ryan McCallister commented.

Missing from the photos was Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, though the actress always keeps them close. In May, she opened up about how her daughters inspire her to take on new projects.

“Once I had children, that just became even more profound because my time was even more precious, but also I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," she shared in an interview with Forbes. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident - not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

Blake continued, "I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship. When I say authorship, I’m not trying to be like the sole leader or genius. There’s nothing worse to me than that and I also don’t really believe in that. I believe in really valuable collaborations and that’s where I’m getting my fulfillment these days and I’ve never been happier, professionally.”