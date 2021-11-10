Blake Lively Painted Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks With Nail Polish: See the Result

Fashion faux pas or trendsetter? Blake Lively made a bold decision when it came to her footwear on Tuesday. The 34-year-old actress visited the Empire State Building for a special lighting to celebrate the return of United Kingdom travelers to New York with British Airways and to honor her new mixer company, Betty Buzz.

For the special occasion, Lively went for an all-red look in a George Chakra dress and Manolo Blahnik heels.

"Going for 'Dorothy post visit to the Oz Salon' vibes," Lively wrote on her Instagram Stories, sharing the details of her look. She described her style as "if Carrie, Charlotte, and Samantha had a baby," referencing the iconic Sex and the City characters.

Blake Lively/Instagram Stories

The mother of three also revealed that her heels weren't originally all red. "I'm sorry, @manoloblahnik for painting the white jewels on my shoes with red nail polish as I was walking out the door," she wrote alongside a "shhh" emoji. "Worth it tho??"

Blake Lively/Instagram Stories

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

The Hangisi-style Manolos retail for $995 and originally come with a silvery-jeweled square on the front, first made iconic by the blue version Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) wore in the 2008 Sex and the City movie.

In addition to her successful DIY style, Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, recently opened up to ET's Matt Cohen about the secret to the couples' lengthy marriage.

"We don’t take each other too seriously, but we're also friends," the actor shared, while promoting his new movie, Red Notice. "Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That's kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it."