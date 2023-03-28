Blake Lively Tells Man's Girlfriend 'You Should Leave Him' in Hilarious Fan Encounter

Blake Lively has jokes! The 35-year-old actress trolled a fan at a Wrexham game over the weekend.

Lively attended a game for the Welsh football team, which she co-owns with husband Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and while she was walking around Racecourse Ground in Wales greeting fans, one hilarious moment took place.

One fan yelled Lively’s name, saying, "Blake, please say hi to Stephanie! It’s my girlfriend."

The Gossip Girl star replied, "Hi, Stephanie," as she smiled and waved to the camera. She then made a joke to the fan’s girlfriend, "You should leave him!"

Stephs cried happiness and she’s absolutely over the moon.. Luckily she hasn’t broke up with me!🤣 thanks again❤️ @blakelively @stephaniexcxc pic.twitter.com/RGzA5tYbyS — Sam (@SWXM01) March 26, 2023

As fans in the crowd laughed, Lively jokingly gasped and yelled, "What!"

In the caption of his Twitter post, the fan shared how happy his girlfriend was about the message and confirmed they're still together.

"Stephs cried happiness and she’s absolutely over the moon," he wrote. "Luckily she hasn’t broken up with me!... Thanks again."

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

A little over a month ago, Reynolds and Lively welcomed their fourth child. At the time, the pair didn't release any details about their new addition. However, in true Lively and Reynolds fashion, they shared the news in their own way.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the couple, along with Reynolds' mom, posed for a photo -- and Lively's baby bump was noticeably absent.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," the actress captioned the photos featuring their personal pizzas and other game day snacks. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star proudly posed in between her husband and mother-in-law, sans baby bump.

The March 25 game was a family affair as Reynolds and Lively visited stadium with their four kids — James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and their newborn who is just months old (and whose name is yet to be revealed).

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The couple took photos on the field with their children and snapped selfies with each other. Reynolds also posted pics to Instagram from the Wrexham stadium, including one of Lively.

"Two unbelievable days of Wrexham football. Nearly 20,000 people passed through the gates of the Racecourse Ground. @wrexham_afc won — but the main event was @wrexhamafcwomen winning it all and hoisting the big shiny trophy. These women played their guts out and @robmcelhenney and I couldn’t be prouder or more choked up," he wrote.