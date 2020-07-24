Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Release Romantic 'Happy Anywhere' Song

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are happy anywhere as long as they're together! The real-life couple showed their love by teaming up for a new track, "Happy Anywhere," which debuted on Thursday night.

"Even though Gwen and I just had a single out we decided that, under the circumstances, this year… man, there’s never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" Shelton said in a press release. "We’ve all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we’ve been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around. That’s what happened with Gwen and me this summer -- and this entire year."

During a livestream in support of the track on Thursday, Shelton gushed about his life and work.

"I have the easiest job at this point in my life and it's a blast to be a country singer and do what I do," Shelton said during the stream. "It's hilarious that listening to the radio the last couple of years that Gwen Stefani is going to be singing the 'countriest' song to come out of Nashville... It's ironic. It's funny."

Also during the virtual event, Warner Music Nashville's Shane Tarleton revealed that Stefani's brother, Todd Stefani, shot the song's music video while quarantined with the couple in Oklahoma. The video was shot at Shelton's ranch in 105-degree heat and includes archival footage from Stefani's phone, which she said tells "the totality" of her and Shelton's relationship.

Written by Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins, the feel-good track will make its TV debut during Friday's episode of the Today show.

Shelton and Stefani previously collaborated on "Nobody But You," off of Shelton's 2019 compilation album, Fully Loaded: God's Country.

The couple's latest release comes ahead of their one-night only concert with Trace Adkins, which was filmed exclusively to air at drive-in theaters across America. Part of Encore Drive-In Nights, the Saturday, July 25, event will also include interviews with the musicians.

