Blake Shelton Is Doing Drive-In Concerts With Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins

Fans of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will get the concert experience from the comfort of their vehicles.

Shelton, with the help of Stefani and Trace Adkins, will be showing performances at drive-ins and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada on July 25. The concert is filmed exclusively for the one-night-only event, and will include interviews with the musicians.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” said Shelton. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like 'Austin,' newer songs like 'God’s Country' and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!"

The series kicks off on July 25 and tickets go on sale July 14 at Ticketmaster. The Encore Drive-In Nights events will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates.

Shelton's events come after the Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience was such a success. Here's a look at Brooks' drive-in concerts: