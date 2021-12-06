Blake Shelton, John Legend and Carly Pearce to Perform on 'The Voice' Semifinals (Exclusive)

The final episodes of The Voice season 21 are going to feature some star-studded performances!

ET can exclusively announce the exciting lineup, which kicks off on the live semifinal results show on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend will be taking the stage to perform their hits, "Come Back as a Country Boy" and "You Deserve It All," respectively, and Carly Pearce will also be making her debut on the Voice stage with a performance of her her hit, "29."

Then, on the first night of the finals, Monday, Dec. 13, coach Kelly Clarkson will treat fans to a special performance of her holiday hit, "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)."

Blake shared how excited he was to perform on The Voice once again in an exclusive quote to ET: "Man, I love performing on The Voice stage, because I get to feel the same thrill that the contestants feel every week," he said. "I’m excited to perform this new single and remind everyone -- especially my fellow coaches -- there ain’t nothing like a country boy!"

Carly also told ET she can't wait to share a new performance of her emotional track with fans.

"When I started writing 29, I was in such a vulnerable and broken space. But feeling the connection with people on their own journeys has reminded us all we’re not alone," she noted. "I couldn’t be more grateful to share '29' for my first appearance on The Voice! In a year where my world has completely shifted, I know the value of a show that gives dreamers like me a chance to sing their truth."

As for Kelly, she told ET she was thrilled to follow-up her star-studded When Christmas Comes Around special with another festive performance!

"I am so excited to perform 'Christmas isn't Cancelled (Just You)' live on The Voice," the performer, coach and talk show host shared. "The holidays can bring up all sorts of emotions, so whether you are feeling hopeful, happy, sad or in need of some holiday cheer, may this season bring you all joy and peace."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.