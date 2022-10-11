Blake Shelton to Leave 'The Voice' After Season 23

Season 23 of The Voice will be a big one! NBC announced on Tuesday that the upcoming season, set to debut in 2023, will be OG coach Blake Shelton's final go-round in the infamous spinning chairs.

"I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," Shelton said in a statement. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

"It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!"

Blake will be joined by a returning favorite and two fresh faces on the coaches' panel, as Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be joining the next season of the singing competition.

Kelly returns a champion -- a coach since season 14, she most recently won season 21 with sibling trio Girl Named Tom before taking season 22 off. Meanwhile, first-timers Chance and Niall joining the show means that Camila Cabello, John Legend and Gwen Stefani will be stepping away.

The new cast of coaches previewed their upcoming season with some cute cryptic Instagram posts, sharing an emoji of The Voice "V" and tagging one another in the posts.

And The Voice's official account confirmed the same, with their own "V!"

John also shared his well wishes with Blake on Twitter, writing, "You will be missed, brother! What an incredible run!"

Blake replied, "It’s been an absolute blast my friend."

Ahead of Camila's coaching debut in season 22, ET caught up with two more members of The Voice family, Nick Jonas and Shakira, who offered their advice on joining the show.

"I would say to her, be careful with Blake Shelton," Shakira teased with a laugh.

"Just ignore him like he's not even there," Nick agreed, while Shakira insisted, "Blake, we love you."

In all seriousness, Nick said Camila was "gonna kill it" as a mentor on the singing competition -- and she definitely has so far!

"There's nothing like being a part of the Voice family," he raved. "It really is a special group, and they always do such a good job at putting great people together and the energy's always good, so I think she'll have a good time."

The Voice season 22 currently airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more in the video below!