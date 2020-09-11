Blue Ivy Carter Narrates Children's Book 'Hair Love'

The children's book is an ode to loving your natural hair and celebrates the relationship between a Black father and his daughter, Zuri. Cherry won an Academy Award in February for Best Animated Short Film for his story about a father trying to do his daughter's hair for the first time.

On Monday, Cherry tweeted a sample of Blue Ivy's adorable narration.

Of course, Blue Ivy's grandmother, Tina Lawson, couldn't be more proud of her latest accomplishment.

"WOW!!! I heard My Grandaughter's narration!! She killed it!!!!" Tina Instagrammed alongside a picture of the book cover. "I cannot wait to download her voice reading it!!!!!! The 'Hair Love' audiobook is now live. Narrated by Blue Ivy Carter 😍👏🏾."

At the Oscars, Cherry and producer Karen Rupert Toliver called out the importance of representation in animation during their acceptance speech.

"Hair Love was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation," Cherry said. "We wanted to normalize black hair."

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy keeps racking up the accolades. In June, she won a BET award alongside her mom for "Brown Skin Girl," a track from Beyoncé's The Lion King: The Gift album that also features Wizkid and Saint Jhn.