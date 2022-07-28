Bob Odenkirk Commemorates 1-Year Anniversary of His Heart Attack With Moving Message

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is taking a moment to reflect on his fans, his health and the goodwill he's received in the year following his near-fatal heart attack.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the former Breaking Bad star wrote, "A Thank You to you, whoever you are. A year ago today I briefly flirted with 'quietus' and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me." Odenkirk continued, "I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary."

In July 2021, the Emmy-nominated actor was in New Mexico shooting the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul when he suffered a heart attack while on set.

The show’s health safety supervisor, Rosa Estrada, and assistant director, Angie Meyer, administered CPR to Odenkirk and hooked him up to an automated defibrillator. The actor was then taken to the Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque where he recovered, surrounded by family. Odenkirk later revealed he had a history of plaque buildup in his heart, which was the cause of the heart attack.

In classic Odenkirk humor, the actor took to social media to address his medical emergency with fans, joking that the heart attack would force him to change for the better. He wrote at the time, "I am doing great. I’ve had my very own It’s a Wonderful Life week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!"

In September 2021, Odenkirk shared that he was back on set, working to complete the rest of Better Call Saul's final season. “So happy to be here,” the actor wrote as the time, “and living this specific life surrounded by such good people.”

This past March, the Better Call Saul co-stars walked the red carpet at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, and they spoke with ET about Odenkirk's shocking near-death experience.

"You can't help but think about it a fair amount," Odenkirk said of the health scare. "And even though I don't remember the experience of it, all the reaction that I got from the public and my friends, it all affected me. And it still will and it continues to."