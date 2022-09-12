Bob Odenkirk Details Life-Saving Measures Co-Stars Implemented During Near-Fatal Heart Attack (Exclusive)

Bob Odenkirk can't thank his Better Call Saul co-stars enough, because he says they truly saved his life during his near-fatal heart attack.

While walking the red carpet Monday at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Odenkirk told ET's Kevin Frazier and Nichelle Turner that his co-stars -- Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian -- were standing in the right place at the right time when he suffered a heart attack on the set of the hit AMC show in New Mexico back in July 2021.

"The reason I'm here is because my castmates were standing right there and they sort of grabbed me before I hit the ground," Odenkirk said. "I kind of went down on a knee. And then Rhea ran over and grabbed my head and Patrick grabbed my hand. They were yelling, 'Stay with us,' and yelling to get someone. But then the people who showed up were really good at CPR. So, if you haven't brushed up on your CPR, do it."

Odenkirk said getting into better shape also played a pivotal role in surviving the heart attack.

"The truth is one of the reasons that I survived that heart attack was because I was in such good shape," he explained. "And my heart had sort of larger veins. And the CPR kept it alive because of the ability to take in oxygen."

When asked if he has a new outlook on life, Odenkirk said that's inevitable after having suffered a near-death experience.

"Yes, I do [feel like I have a second lease on life]. I don't know how you can go through that experience and not sort of look at your life ... I'll tell you, I didn't have a light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel moment, which I wished I had. I feel like I got a little ripped off."

Odenkirk, who is looking to snag his first-ever primetime Emmy in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, told ET earlier this year about how medics actually needed to use an automated defibrillator to correct his pulse, and it took three total shocks to do the trick. Odenkirk also admitted that he has no actual memory of the heart attack itself.

"You can't help but think about it a fair amount," Odenkirk added of the health scare. "And even though I don't remember the experience of it, all the reaction that I got from the public and my friends, it all affected me. And it still will and it continues to."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson will broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.