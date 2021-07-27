Bob Odenkirk Is Hospitalized After Collapsing on 'Better Call Saul' Set

Bob Odenkirk has been hospitalized.

ET has learned that the 58-year-old actor collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul and was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday. Odenkirk currently remains under medical care. No further update on his condition was shared.

Odenkirk was filming on the Sony Lot in Culver City, California, when he fell and crew members called the ambulance, per TMZ who was first to report the news. The outlet reports that law enforcement received a call to the lot at 11:34 a.m. PT. It is unclear if Odenkirk was conscious when he was transported to the hospital, per the outlet.

Odenkirk is currently shooting the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. The spinoff debuted in 2015, two years after the series finale of Breaking Bad. It follows con-man turned small-time lawyer, Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk), starting six years before the events of Breaking Bad, showing his transformation into the persona of criminal-for-hire Saul Goodman.