Bob Odenkirk Previews 'Better Call Saul's Final Season (Exclusive)

Ahead of Better Call Saul'ssixth and final season, star Bob Odenkirk is taking a moment to be grateful for the journey so far.

"I'll never have a role this well-written again in my life," the actor and comedian raved to ET's Will Marfuggi at the season 6 premiere event. "I'll have, you know, three pages that are pure comedy and two pages later, earnest, heartfelt emotion. It's just an amazing dynamic that you just don't see anywhere else, so that's OK -- I got to have it once, that's more than most people get."

The final season of the Breaking Badprequel series kicks off April 18 on AMC, and Odenkirk promised that there's plenty for fans to look forward to in the last 13 episodes.

"It's the beginning of the end, but it's gonna tale a while," he noted. "There's a lot of story to tell and there's a lot of cliffhanger moments coming. A lot of excitement, so, it's gonna be epic."

"I truly think it's everything that the fans would want," co-star Rhea Seehorn agreed. "It is so well thought out. Tons of action, stunning, definitely shocking, definitely devastating, often hilarious, but more than anything, I feel like, thought-provoking...I think the fans are gonna like it."

"They're great writers, the best writers in the business," Odenkirk raved of the Better Call Saul crew, "and they deliver a great ending, so I can't wait for everyone to see it."

The final season will also feature appearances from Breaking Bad duo Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, reprising their characters as fans get to see how the TV universe knits itself together. See what Cranston told ET about reviving his character, Walter White, in the video below.

Better Call Saul's final season premieres April 18 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on AMC.