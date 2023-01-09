Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo and 'Full House' Co-Stars Remember Comedian on Anniversary of His Death

​Kelly Rizzo penned a touching tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget, on Monday, honoring the first anniversary of the Full House star's death. Several of Saget's friends and former co-stars also chimed in with remembrances.

"One Year. Our hearts are so heavy," Rizzo wrote. "How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year? The surreal-ness never subsides. I've accepted the reality long ago but it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life."

Rizzo paired her caption with a montage of photos and videos of her and Saget together, often on vacation, exchanging hugs and kisses. The song "The Luckiest" by Ben Folds, was one of Saget's favorites, according to Rizzo.

"I AM THE LUCKIEST," Rizzo continued in her caption. "I am the luckiest that I got to be his wife. I am the luckiest that I got to live with his warmth, and laughter, and brilliance, and love. I am the luckiest that I get to have his girls by my side. I am the luckiest that I got to watch him first hand help people, make them happy, and make the world a better place. Some people can live 1,000 lifetimes and never live a life as fully as he did. And to that I have to say, Well Done. You really won life, honey. And that is why I will be forever grateful for him and all the endless love he gave me, until my last day."

Full House star Dave Coulier also posted a tribute to Instagram on Monday. "Bob could always bring out the 5th grader in me," he wrote beneath a photo of Saget jokingly holding him in a prom pose hug. "I met him when I was just an unknown, 18 year-old standup at a small club in Detroit. We became instant brothers. Sometimes, I still grab my phone, ready to share one of the hundreds of silly bits that we did together. At some point today, Ill think about how much I miss him and I'll shed some tears. Then I'll hear Bob's voice, and it'll make me laugh. Enjoy the gifts of life while they're still here with you. Tell those you love that you love them…and hug them like Bob Saget."

Co-star Candace Cameron Bure added that she spent the anniversary remembering Saget through videos. "I stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone," she wrote on Instagram, pairing the caption with an old photo of herself sitting alongside Saget. "Videos I couldn't watch a year ago because it hurt too much. Last night they made me laugh 😂. They comforted me and warmed my heart. I watched them over and over and laughed so hard. I miss him so much and I'm grateful he was my friend for so many years. I love you, Bob❤️ *now go hug a friend like Bob would."

Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin also chimed in with a lengthy tribute. "Hi Bob…. It's Jodie (the way you would start/end every text, voicemail or call, 'By the way, it's Bob' as if there was any doubt)," she wrote. Like Bure and Coulier, Sweetin paired her caption with an old photo of herself and Saget together. "I just wanted you to know, I've thought of you every day for the past year. It's just not the same without you with us, and I don't think it ever will feel like that again. I wish you had been here over the last year, oh… there's so many moments you were supposed to be here for. So many times I thought of calling you and thinking, 'What would Bob do in this moment?' Mostly the answer to that is 'make a joke about it '… so I do that. A lot."

Sweetin continued her story, writing that she's learned to use humor "even when I probably shouldn't, but it's those moments when I hear you just over my shoulder, laughing the hardest. So many times, just in my own life this year, that I wished I could hear you were proud of me. But I hear it anyway. The night I did a show at The Comedy Store, I stood there, in front of your picture, and thanked you. In my mind, We silently chatted. I was nervous, your picture reminded me I didn't have to be… that you were there. Always. For all of us. I know each person that loves you has so many of those moments they wish you were here for. So many people are missing you today. So many memories, from so many people, over so many years. What a gift they are. Those memories. Those bits of anchor that hold us down when sometimes we miss someone so much that it feels we'll float away. I'm thinking of ALL of my #FHFamily today… so grateful for a lifetime of memories. Beautiful ones, heartbreaking ones, just regular old "eating lunch with the people you love" sorta ones. Each of them perfect."

Sweetin finished by adding that Saget had never liked the photo she included with her caption, writing to Saget that "you hated the lighting. You didn't like the angle. I'm pretty sure we moved locations three times to take it. It was a several minute process to get one we approved of. Haha… oh man. I'm sure at the time, i was rolling my eyes thinking, 'why did this take so long?!' What I wouldn't give to spend 15 minutes getting JUST the right picture with you now. You will always remind me to love bigger, laugh harder, and hug like Bob Saget."

Saget's longtime friend, John Mayer, added his remembrance on Monday afternoon. Mayer posted a photo of Saget smiling on an airport tarmac, writing, "One year ago today, we lost Bob Saget. I loved that guy. I love saying 'I loved that guy.' Soon after he left us, I couldn't finish those three words without falling apart, but now I say it with all the simplicity and complexity that love itself entails. I knew he was otherworldly while he was here. Every moment we spent together was the stuff of Old Hollywood Magic, of dinners and drinks and stories and laughs and memories you knew were cutting deep grooves into your soul as the lathe was turning. Grief is a journey, and it's a profound trip that someone you lose takes as well; they leave the space around you and slowly climb a staircase to find a space within you. I miss him all the time, but those memories? They're solid objects. And today we'll take them out and hold them and trade them and remember how much Bob Saget meant to us. I loved that guy, and I always will."

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9, 2022, the day after he performed a stand-up show.

Rizzo and the three daughters Saget shared with his first wife, Sherri Kramer, spoke out in a statement shortly thereafter.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the statement read. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."