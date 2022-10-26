Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Reveals the Special Way She'll Spend Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Exclusive)

Kelly Rizzo will be celebrating her and Bob Saget's anniversary in style. ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the Eat, Travel, Rock host about how she'll be celebrating what would have been her fourth wedding anniversary with the late comedian.

"It's so strange because I keep thinking like, gosh, we weren’t married that long, like, four years doesn't seem like that long, you know? And I know that if he were here, we would be celebrating by having caviar and champagne which was -- sounds a little bougie, but that was his favorite," Rizzo, who tied the knot with Saget on Oct. 30, 2018, shared. "He really loved special occasions, he loved taking me for caviar and champagne, so, that's how I will be celebrating, a girlfriend and I are going to go out and go to this new caviar spot and have some champagne."

"And I know Bob would approve," she added.

Rizzo still wears her wedding ring, and tells ET that she can't imagine taking it off.

"I'll take it off to, like, cook and stuff, and even then, it feels weird," Rizzo admitted. "I mean, for me, for the foreseeable future, I can't imagine not wearing it," Rizzo shared before getting emotional. "There's so many things about Bob, like, I mean, even as you can see around my house that are just -- he's so present, and this is just one of those things that will be a part of me for a while."

Saget died unexpectedly in January at the age of 65 of accidental head trauma, and while it's been just nine months since his death, Rizzo said she's in a much different place now than she was then, and is able to look back on their time together with less sadness and more gratitude.

"I am in such an interesting place with it now, very different from when everything first happened and you're still in shock and it’s like, you can't process it. And I’m in a place now, where I’m just so grateful for the time that I had," the 43-year-old travel vlogger explained. "I just keep thinking like, nobody's guaranteed a hundred years. We're not guaranteed a hundred years, and Bob lived 65 years on this planet, and probably a thousand lifetimes in those 65 years, more than most people could ever dream of."

Rizzo continued, "He did more in his life than most people could ever dream of, and he truly made the world a better place and changed the world, so, what more can you ask for? I’m just so grateful that I was a part of it for the amount of time that I was, and that I had him in my life for the time that I did, so, I’m just really focusing on that and not the loss of it."

She also reflected on the legacy of love Saget left behind, and whether it was the relationships he had with former co-stars, friends and fellow comedians, or just with his fans, Rizzo said her late husband was "all love."

"He was all love, and that was the biggest legacy, that so many of even his friends that are still talking about him publicly, and of course, when I talk about him publicly is, just sharing that legacy of love and laughter, and that's what he brought to this world, those two things," Rizzo said. "And that's also what he brought to his friends and his family, and I still get to this day, people telling me -- I mean, it was such an overflow of love right after everything happened in January, like nothing we’d ever seen, but I still get people saying -- like, I tell people I love them now every time I leave the room, or I hug them every time I leave the room, because Bob loved his hugs, and he loved telling people he loved them, and that really resonated with people."

"And if that's a legacy you can leave, that really makes a difference," she added.

Another way Rizzo is keeping Saget's legacy alive is by supporting the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that was close to the former Full House star's heart.

"It was his life's work. Outside of his family, the most important thing to him was this foundation. Scleroderma is the disease that took his sister's life in the early '90s and he truly dedicated his life to trying to find a cure for it," she shared. "They've made so much progress because of his efforts. To even have a small part in continuing what he did for the foundation just makes me feel like, 'OK, he'd be proud of this. He'd be happy that I'm doing this.'"

As for her own legacy, Rizzo is striving to find her happiness again through her Eat, Travel, Rock web series which focuses on food, travel and music.

"Eat, Travel, Rock TV is my web series where it's food, travel, music. More recently I started doing a lot more, obviously, on social media," she said of the venture, started by Rizzo nearly a decade ago. "And then I have Eat, Travel, Rock Productions, which is my production company where I create really cool content for restaurants and hotels and hospitality."

Since moving into a new home, Rizzo said she's also started cooking again, something she and Saget enjoyed doing together in the house they shared.

"During the pandemic, I started really cooking a lot more and sharing all my recipes, whether it's been on TV segments or on social media," Rizzo added. "... I just started getting back into it again in this house and it's been really, really fun to kind of ramp up the cooking and really get back into making recipes, because it's been therapeutic for me... I've had so many people say, 'I lost my mom two years ago and I haven't been able to cook... and now you inspired me'... That feels very fulfilling to be able to kind of give back in that way."

Tune in to Wednesday's episode of Entertainment Tonight for more of ET's interview with Rizzo.