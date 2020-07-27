Bobby Brown Pays Tribute to Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina 5 Years After Her Death

Bobbi Kristina Brown will always live on in her father's heart. Bobby Brown took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to his late daughter, five years after her death.

Bobbi Kristina was found face-down in a bathtub in her Georgia home on Jan. 31, 2015. After spending nearly six months in a coma, she died in hospice care on July 26, 2015, at the age of 22. She was buried in New Jersey next to her late mother, Whitney Houston, who died in February 2012.

Bobby honored his daughter on Sunday with a sweet throwback photo of her as a child. "There's no way to explain how I feel I miss you so much little girl you stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you," he wrote.

Bobbi Kristina's ex-fiance, Nick Gordon, was found liable for her wrongful death in September 2016, when he was a no-show at the hearing on the civil lawsuit filed against him by the state. Bobbi Kristina's conservator, Bedelia Hargrove, filed a $10 million wrongful death civil suit against Gordon in August 2015, alleging that he had physically abused Bobbi Kristina and stolen thousands of dollars from her. An amendment to that suit alleged that Gordon gave his girlfriend a "toxic cocktail, rendering her unconscious and then put her face down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage."

In November 2016, Gordon was ordered to pay over $36 million in the wrongful death suit. Gordon died on Jan. 1, 2020.

