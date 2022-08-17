Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2016 Jet Incident: All the Revelations From the FBI Report

ET has obtained the FBI's 53-page report that details assault allegations on board a private aircraft involving Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and their children. The heavily redacted report states, among many things, that the FBI's Los Angeles Division received a report of two alleged assaults that took place Sept. 14, 2016.

The incident type is listed as “criminal activity," and it's in this report where Jolie's version of events -- as told to the FBI during an interview on Oct. 18, 2016 at her Malibu, California, home -- are laid out in distressing detail. Some of her more explosive allegations include accusations that she's "f**king up this family," physical assault and Pitt referring to one of the children as a kid who "looks like a f**king Columbine kid."

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, and it was finalized in 2019. Along with an ongoing custody battle, Pitt sued Jolie back in February for selling Chateau Miraval Winery, which he is part owner of, to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. In June, he accused Jolie of intentionally trying to "inflict harm" on him and his interests in their Chateau Miraval Winery.

In response to the 2016 report resurfacing, a source close to Pitt told ET, "Angelina and her team have been desperately trying to find something," the source added. "This is all for show. This is all information that she already had five and a half years ago. There is nothing new here."

The beginning

The report begins with Jolie telling the FBI that she and her six kids were returning to California from a two-week trip. She told the FBI that, because Pitt had a business meeting prior to departure, she took the children with her and they all met at the airport.

"Once at the airport, the family split up into two cars to get from the terminal, across the tarmac, and to the plane," Jolie said during the FBI interview in October 2016.

Jolie went on to say that she could tell there was already an "issue" between [redacted] and [redacted], a minor. It's presumed that the "issue" was between Pitt and their then-minor son, Maddox, though neither are ever mentioned in the heavily redacted report.

Furthermore, Jolie said she could see that [redacted] was holding [redacted]’s arm and pointing. Jolie said she could sense tension between them [redacted] looked “sad.”

'F**king Columbine kid'

At one point, Jolie said she knelt at Pitt's feet and asked what was wrong. According to the report, Pitt allegedly said things like, "That kid looks like a f**king Columbine kid. You don't know what you're doing." Jolie said she then proceeded to take her seat and had a glass of wine.

But, approximately an hour and a half into the flight, Jolie claimed in the FBI interview that Pitt approached her and aggressively told her to "come here" and directed her toward the back of the plane. Jolie claimed she didn't think Pitt was drunk. They went to the restroom, and he allegedly began yelling at her, where the kids could not see them, according to the report.

As Pitt allegedly yelled at her, Jolie claimed Pitt "grabbed her by her head, shaking her, followed by grabbing her at the shoulders and shaking her," and as Pitt was allegedly "shaking" her, she claimed Pitt "pushed her into the bathroom wall and was yelling things like, 'You’re f***king up this family.'" And, in reference to [redacted], Pitt allegedly said "[redacted is] gonna kill someone, will you be happy then?"

Jolie said in the FBI interview that she told Pitt to stop being so mean. During this alleged altercation, Jolie claims Pitt also "punched the ceiling of the plane approximately four times." As she opened the door to the restroom, Jolie claims in the report that two of the other kids were crying and asked, "Are you ok mommy?"

Jolie claims she knelt to hug her kids and Pitt allegedly pushed her. She claims he yelled, "No, mommy's not ok. She's ruining this family. She's crazy."

Pitt called a 'prick'

In the records, Jolie claims Pitt's alleged outburst scared the kids, prompting one of them to allegedly call their dad a "prick," to which he responded by allegedly approaching the minor "like he was going to attack." The actress claims in the docs that she reacted by jumping up and grabbing Pitt around the neck as if to put him "in a choke hold," and that it was then when Pitt purportedly threw himself back, leading Jolie to be allegedly pushed into seats on the plane which caused injury to her back and elbow.

$25K in damages to the private plane

At one point, Jolie claims wine went all over the chair. She added that she later learned that the wine spillage caused approximately $25,000 in damages to the plane.

But wine wasn't the only alcohol spilled on the plane. Jolie claims that Pitt came by her as she laid with her kids and that he poured beer on her and the blanket she was under.

Jolie claims Pitt was getting drunk but he was still very aware, functional, was not rambling. For good measure, Jolie claims that she's seen Pitt drink a whole bottle of vodka and still function.

She also claims that Pitt sat in the back of the plane “watching the family in the reflection of a mirror on the wall.” She claims Pitt “would start up a new rant every 30 minutes and pace throughout the plane yelling at everyone.

'F**k you all!'

Jolie said she inquired about separate transportation for her and the kids once the plane landed. She was told that “there was really nothing available where they were going.” Jolie then said she explained it had been a long flight and that they needed to get out of this environment, the kids hadn’t slept and they should get a hotel and continue to California the next day.

To this, Jolie claimed in the report that Pitt “erupted,” prompting him to allegedly say, “You’re not f**king going anywhere. You’re not getting off this f**king plane. F**k you all. I’m f**king leaving you.”

Feeling like a 'hostage'

As the second leg of the trip began, Jolie claims in the report that it hadn't been more than 20 minutes before Pitt began ranting again. She claims Pitt yelled things like, "You broke up your family. Wake up [redacted], you broke up your family, congratulations."

At this point, Jolie claims Pitt told her to get to the back of the plane, which she did, and Pitt allegedly began yelling at her there. Jolie said she started to feel like a "hostage."

The plane finally lands

At the end of the flight, Pitt is alleged to have passed out in the back of the plane. And, as they were about to land, Jolie told the FBI that she told the kids to pack their bags and wait by the door. She claims she went to Pitt to try to explain that it had been a long flight, the kids hadn't slept, so she was taking the kids to a hotel for 12 hours so they could rest. Jolie said she had already communicated with her people in Los Angeles to have an extra car waiting for her and the kids.

Jolie claims Pitt exploded upon hearing this, allegedly saying, "You're not taking my f**king kids." As he continued to allegedly yell, Jolie claims Pitt jumped out of bed and pushed her. She claims they began fighting, and the altercation continued to the back door of the plane. Once at the door, Jolie claims Pitt pushed her down again and told the children that they were not getting off the plane.

The actress estimated that Pitt allegedly kept them from deplaning "for about 20 minutes." Once the family was off the plane, Jolie claims Pitt "grabbed her arm and turned her toward him. Then he grabbed her by the head and the shoulders and shook her." Jolie claims someone interjected and said, "Don’t hurt her." She also claims an unnamed person "saw what was happening and intervened."

The alleged injuries

Jolie described her alleged injuries as a "rug burn" type wound on her right hand. She reported a bruise on her right elbow and an injury to her back. She told the FBI she believed both alleged injuries were caused when Pitt allegedly threw her off their minor child as she put Pitt in the alleged choke hold.

Photos of the alleged injuries Jolie claims she sustained were attached to the FBI report as well.

What they're saying

Pitt was never charged following Jolie's allegations. The report also noted that, following a meeting in November 2016, the FBI case agent wrote, "After reviewing the document, representative(s) of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent. It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors."

Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s field office in Los Angeles, also released a statement at the time, which read, “In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter.”

A source close to Pitt also told ET that all parties had been sent copies of all reports pertaining to the incident.

"Jane Doe"

As ET previously reported, the report surfaced months after court documents showed a woman identified as Jane Doe sued the FBI for information regarding an investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident which took place on a private jet. The FBI opened an investigation into Pitt over claims that during a family flight home from Europe, Pitt allegedly got into an argument with his and Jolie's then 15-year-old son, Maddox. Pitt and Jolie are parents to Maddox, now 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

The description in the suit, which was filed under the Freedom of Information Act, matched the alleged altercation between Pitt and Jolie, and said that Doe's FOIA request is to "better understand the FBI’s investigation and obtain information necessary for her children to receive medical care and trauma counseling" over the alleged incident.

According to the documents, Doe filed the lawsuit challenging "defendants' withholding of additional records."