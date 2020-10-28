Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski Call It Quits: 'They Were Never a Big Deal'

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski are going their separate ways.

ET has learned that while there definitely was "something" going on between the actor and the German model, their relationship was never a big deal and the two are no longer together. Based on Poturalski's Instagram, she's been in Berlin and modeling in Europe ever since she was spotted with Pitt in August.

Rumors quickly started swirling that Pitt, 56, and Poturalski, 27, were a couple two months ago after they were seen boarding a private jet together.

An eyewitness told ET at the time that Poturalski was seen waiting for Pitt at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. She arrived on a flight from Berlin, Germany, while Pitt came in from the United States. From there, the two then went to Paris–Le Bourget Airport to board a private jet bound for the South of France.

"They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight," the eyewitness said. "They took the one hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France."

"They were very low-key and entered the plane quickly," the eyewitness added.

Pitt has been dodging romance rumors ever since his highly-publicized split from Angelina Jolie in 2016. While speaking with The New York Times last December, he opened up about all the women he's been romantically linked with in recent years.

"I don't know how many women they've said I've been dating the last two or three years," he quipped. "And none of it's true."

