Brad Pitt Unveils Art Exhibit Highlighting 'Where I Have Gotten It Wrong in My Relationships'

Brad Pitt is making a statement through art. The actor, who has taken an interest in sculpting and pottery in recent years, has unveiled a deeply personal collection of his artwork at a gallery in Tampere, Finland.

Pitt's series of plaster and bronze sculptures is on display now through January at the Sara Hildén Art Museum as part of an exhibit of sculptures and paintings by contemporary artist Thomas Houseago and a ceramics collection by Nick Cave. In an on-camera interview from inside the gallery, Pitt reveals that his pieces are inspired by deep personal reflection and taking ownership of his relationship mistakes.

"To me it's about self-reflection," he says. "It's about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where I have misstepped, where am I complicit. For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt, moments I have just gotten wrong."

According to a description of the new exhibit, titled "WE," Pitt and Cave's respective works were created "during the course of an ongoing dialogue with Houseago."

Among the pieces Pitt is showcasing as part of the "WE" collection are, according to the gallery's website: "A molded plaster panel depicting a gunfight narrative scene, cast using multiple impressions of the human body, as well as a series of plinth-mounted, house shaped sculptures molded in clear silicone that each have been shot with a different gauge of ammunition, revealing its trajectory and freeze framing the destructive motion. Another house structure – Pitt’s first ever sculpture, entitled House A Go Go (2017) – is a 46 cm tall composite of timber off-cuts."

Pitt recently told ET about how he picked up his newfound creative skills in the early days of the pandemic.

"It was lockdown, you know," he said with a laugh at the premiere of his latest film, Bullet Train. "We were all like, 'What do we do with ourselves? What do we do with our hands? What do we do with our lives?' And I just picked up a couple of arts and crafts."

