Brad Pitt's Dr. Fauci Impersonation on 'SNL' Nabs Him an Emmy Nomination

Brad Pitt scored a surprise Emmy nomination on Tuesday, when he was recognized in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for his portrayal of Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live in April.

Pitt's Emmy nomination on Tuesday is actually his fourth one. He was previously nominated as an executive producer for Outstanding Television Movie for Nightingale in 2015, and in 2014, he won the same category for The Normal Heart, which he is also listed as an executive producer on. Back in 2002, he was nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for his memorable guest role on Friends -- his now ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston's, show -- as Will.

Interestingly enough, Tuesday was also a big day for Aniston, who was among the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominees for The Morning Show. The actress had already been nominated for an Emmy six times, but her just-announced seventh nomination marks a first: Until now, she had never been recognized by the Television Academy for her dramatic work.

Meanwhile, in his surprise SNL cameo that aired on April 25, Pitt opened the show as Fauci, making his first appearance on the iconic show in over 20 years. The appearance came a few weeks after Fauci said in a CNN interview that, if portrayed on SNL, he'd loved to be played by Pitt.

The cold open saw Pitt's Fauci addressing the American people, and poking fun at remarks made by President Donald Trump about the coronavirus. At the end of the bit, Pitt dropped his impression, removing his white wig and glasses, and addressed "the real Dr. Fauci."

"Thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time," Pitt said. "And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families, for being on the front line."

Pitt has been on an awards show hot streak, winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in February for his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

For more on Pitt's SNL cameo, watch the video below: