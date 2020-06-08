Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Beach Day in Malibu

Former Alias co-stars Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner spent some quality time together at a beach in Malibu, California, on Wednesday, alongside his 3-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

In pictures published by TMZ, a shirtless Cooper plays on the sand with his daughter -- whom he shares with his ex, model Irina Shayk -- while Garner joins in on the fun. At one point, 45-year-old Cooper totally reclined in the sand as 48-year-old Garner entertained Lea.

Cooper and Garner have obviously remained friends since co-starring in the iconic spy thriller series Alias together, which aired from 2001 to 2006. Cooper is now single after his split from Shayk last June after four years together, while Garner has been dating businessman John Miller after finalizing her divorce from 47-year-old Ben Affleck in October 2018.

Of course, Cooper and Affleck are also friends. In an interview with The New York Times in February, Affleck specifically thanked both Cooper and Robert Downey Jr. for helping him on his sobriety journey.

"[These are] guys who have been very supportive and to whom I feel a great sense of gratitude," he said. "One of the things about recovery that I think people sometimes overlook is the fact that it inculcates certain values. Be honest. Be accountable. Help other people. Apologize when you're wrong."

Affleck again mentioned the two in a later interview with Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America.

"Bradley and Robert have been really helpful to me, and really supportive," he said. "They're wonderful men."

Meanwhile, back in November 2018, Garner talked about her long friendship with Cooper when she honored him at the American Cinematheque Awards. Noting she was one of the first people who met him when he touched down in Hollywood, she joked, "I took him home and made him dinner… I'm still making him dinner.”

"Bradley, what's happening to you now is a pure joy to those who know you, especially to those of us who've known you from the start," she also said of his A Star Is Born success as both an actor and director. "It turns out you weren't just handsome all along. You were also a wonder, and you are welcome at my table anytime."

