Brandon Lee's Sister Reacts to 'Rust' Shooting Similar to Her Brother's Death on 'The Crow' Set

On Thursday, 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of Rust after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun. The news was not the first time someone has died as a result of a prop gun on a film set.

Actor Brandon Lee, the son of Bruce Lee, died after being shot with an improperly made blank round during the filming of The Crow on March 31, 1993 in North Carolina. He was 28.

On Thursday, Lee's sister, Shannon Lee, tweeted her condolences and expressed her heartache over the tragedy on her late brother's Twitter account.

"Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust," she wrote. "No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. 💔"

The Los Angeles Times reported that Brandon Lee was fatally killed by a .44-caliber bullet when co-star Michael Massee fired a prop gun that he believed to be loaded with blanks. According to The New York Times in September 1993, no criminal charges were filed over the actor's death, with authorities stating that while negligence was a factor, there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

Lee's mother, Linda Lee Cadwell, later filed a civil suit against the studio for negligence, which was eventually settled out of court, according to the LA Times.

As for the Rust shooting, the Sante Fe Sheriff’s Department confirmed to ET Thursday evening that Baldwin fired the prop gun which lead to the fatal accident. Hutchins was transported by helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, according to authorities. She was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the hospital.

Director Joel Souza was also injured by the gun but has since been released from the hospital.

It's unclear how the incident occurred or the circumstances surrounding the discharging of the prop gun.

The Sheriff’s Department tells ET, "This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."