'Bravo's Chat Room' Is Back! Check Out the Lineup of Guest Hosts (Exclusive)

Bravo

"Bravo’s Chat Room is BAAACK and I am so excited about it," Gizelle gushes to ET. "We love to talk about everyone’s favorite subject, which is Bravo TV. We are spilling tea and maybe even sharing some behind-the scenes-madness. Make your entire life a whole lot better by tuning in and chatting with us!"

“I am so excited to be back in the Chat Room with Gizelle!" Porsha adds. "We’ve got so much to talk about they've got us on five days a week for two whole weeks. Grab some tea and a napkin because we’re gonna spill all of it."

The guest co-hosts are just as jazzed, with Bravo superfan MJ telling ET, "To say I am OVER the MOON is an UNDERSTATEMENT. Never felt more seen than being given this opportunity for my passion and calling, as the OG self-professed Bravoholic."

Eboni feels the same way, sharing with ET she already has a bottle of champagne chilling for her appearance.

"A, I love to talk," she quips. "B, I adore what Porsha and Gizelle are doing on this show. I actually watched the show and I'm just looking forward to getting their take, because their show went on hiatus as soon as RHONY was started. So, I can't wait to hear what these two queens have to say about RHONY and how it's been going down this season. And also, that's a very fun show, we do cocktails, we play games. I actually love a game. So I'm excited for it."

Bravo's Chat Room's two-week run begins Sunday, Aug. 16, with new episodes airing Sunday through Thursday, wrapping up on Sunday, Aug 29.