Brian Austin Green Seemingly Shades Megan Fox's New Post About Machine Gun Kelly

Looks like Brian Austin Green isn't taking his split from Megan Fox lightly after all. The 47-year-old actor seemingly shaded his ex in a new post shared to Instagram on Wednesday. Green announced in May that he called it quits with the Rogue star after nearly 10 years of marriage.

In his latest Instagram post, Green shared pics of the three kids he shares with Fox -- Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3 -- along with a photo of his 18-year-old son, Kassius, with ex Vanessa Marcil. "Achingly beautiful boys," he captioned it. "My heart is yours."

The caption clearly pokes fun at what Fox wrote about her new boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, just a few hours earlier. "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪," Fox gushed in her first Instagram post featuring the rapper.

Fans were quick to catch on, writing things like, "I see what you did there," "Yes!!! Best clap back," and "Savage 😂 love it."

Green's post comes just one day after his guest appearance on Dax Holt and Adam Glyn's Hollywood Raw podcast, where he spoke about what it's been like co-parenting with Fox and getting back into the dating game following their split.

"I think the realization for us is we can't take the view that it won't affect the kids, because it will. I think it's up to us, and parents in general, how it affects your kids," he said. "Whether it's a really negative experience or it's OK and they feel safe in it and feel loved. Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. It's not bad different, it's just different."

"I wish Megan the absolute best in everything," he continued. "I want her to be completely happy, for her, for the kids. That's super important."

