Brian Laundrie's Written Confession to Gabby Petito Killing Released: 'I Ended Her Life'

The attorney for Brian Laundrie's family has released images of a notebook where Laundrie confessed to killing fiancée Gabby Petito.

In an eight-page letter, Laundrie said, "I ended her life."

He claimed 22-year-old Petito, a Long Island native, was injured while on a hike and he wanted to take away her pain.

The notebook was discovered in a Florida swamp near Laundrie's body last October where he took his own life.

A month earlier, Petito's body was found.

This story was originally published by CBS New York on June 24, 2022.