'Bridgerton' Spinoff About Young Queen Charlotte Sets Its Cast: See the Photos

The untitled spinoff series, which revolves around the young Queen's romance and marriage to King George III, has set its ensemble cast. Originally greenlit last May, the upcoming limited series will return Bridgerton stars Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell as Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively. Shonda Rhimes is set to take the helm as showrunner, head writer and executive producer of the forthcoming drama.

Joining them are new cast members India Amarteifio (Line of Duty), who will step into the shoes of young Queen Charlotte. Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the ‘ton and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe’s most unforgettable monarchs.

Game of Thrones alum Michelle Fairley has been cast as Princess Augusta, who is determined to maintain her family's power. The Dowager Princess does what it takes to secure her son's place as monarch amidst a changing, modernizing Britain.

Corey Mylchreest (Sandman) will portray young King George, an older version of whom is played by English actor James Fleet in the flagship series. (The character has had a handful of memorable scenes, most notably in the final episode of season 2 when his deteriorated state became subject to an unexpected and uncomfortable confrontation.) Handsome, charismatic and a bit of a mystery, George has always bowed to the restraints placed on him as the Crown. Until now. Having to share his space, and bed, with his new wife forces George to face his hidden demons head on.

Arsema Thomas makes her TV acting debut as young Lady Danbury. Under the thumb of a much older husband, Agatha uses Charlotte's arrival to find her own way into society. With keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power we’ll soon recognize as Bridgerton’s iconic Lady Danbury.

In announcing the main cast for the untitled series, Netflix released several black-and-white photos from the first table read.

All hail Queen Charlotte!

For her next series, Lady @ShondaRhimes will chronicle Her Majesty's rise to prominence and esteemed power in a prequel that shall witness Golda Rosheuvel reprise her role and India Amarteifio join the Ton as young Queen Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/SELpiMdnDc — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 30, 2022

The drama is poised to delve deep into Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power. The prequel will tell the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton, which has been picked up through season 4.

After the release of Bridgerton's first season, showrunner Chris Van Dusen and Rosheuvel opened up about the importance of Queen Charlotte's presence in the world. (The Queen is not a major character in the novels.)

“I wanted this series to be about more than just the Bridgertons. The show is about an entire world. It's about a society,” Van Dusen said at the time. “Adding Queen Charlotte afforded us an opportunity to see what true excess and decadence looked like at the time. She brings real import to the world as we get to be in some amazing spaces with her -- from Buckingham Home to St. Regis Palace.”

He added: “Not to mention, she was definitely very much a part of the social scene during Regency times, so having her with us was important from a historical perspective as well.”

For Rosheuvel, it was an opportunity to play around with the character, especially the way she acts and appears onscreen. “Queen Charlotte doesn’t have any kind of continuity, so you’ll see her in lots of different outfits, lots of different wigs, and it kind of adds to the creativity of her character,” the actress said, adding that “she’s quite feisty; she loves a gossip."

Bridgerton is streaming now on Netflix.

