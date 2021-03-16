'Bridgerton' Star Luke Newton Teases Season 2 With Throwback Set Photos: 'The Boys Are Back In Town'

Back in black on horseback! "The stars of Bridgerton are gearing up and getting excited for the start of production on the second season of the hit Netflix period drama."

Luke Newton -- who stars as Colin, the youngest Bridgerton brother -- seemingly hinted that production has commenced, and celebrated with some behind-the-scenes throwback pics from the show's first season.

Newton took to Instagram on Sunday to share a pair of snapshots showing himself and co-star Jonathan Bailey -- who plays his older brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton -- on horseback and lounging around on set in full costume.

"The boys are back in town 🎵 #THROWBACK #SEASON1" Newton captioned the post.

Meanwhile, in response to reports that the second season had begun filming, Nicola Coughlan -- who stars as Penelope Featherington -- said that things are still gearing up.

"Not yet! Wigs and dresses yet to be made but soon!" Coughlan tweeted on Monday.

Not yet! Wigs and dresses yet to be made but soon! https://t.co/7RpATnUe9u — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 15, 2021

The first season of Shondaland's hit drama followed Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) entrance into the marriage market, which culminated with her and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) saying "I do" and welcoming a child.

Season 2 of Bridgerton is expected to turn the focus to Daphne's older brother, Anthony as did The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in Julia Quinn's series on which the show is based.

"It’s just going to get more exciting and convoluted and sexier, I think," Bailey told ET of Bridgerton's second season. "[It will] be pushing boundaries every single way. The story is going to be really exciting."

Check out the video below to hear more on what we know about the show's hotly anticipated second season.