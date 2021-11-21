'Bridgerton' Wraps Production on Season 2: 'So Proud of This Cast and Crew'

And that’s a wrap on Bridgerton season 2. Creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen revealed over the weekend that the hugely popular Netflix drama that the series finished filming the newest episodes, which are slated to debut in 2022.

“That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year,” Van Dusen wrote on Twitter, while giving a special shout out to returning star Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, and newcomer Simone Ashley, who plays his love interest, Kate Sharma, in season 2. “And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 🔥🔥 in 2022.”

That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year. And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 🔥🔥 in 2022. 🎩🐝🎬 #Bridgerton #SeasonTwo #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/SP8IKXxOJh — Chris Van Dusen (@chrisvandusen) November 20, 2021

Shondaland’s head of creative production and producer, Tom Verica, also celebrated by posting a photo of his director’s chair. “Season 2 wrap on #Bridgerton. Wait til you see what’s coming,” he wrote on Instagram.

As previously announced, season 2 shifts focus from eldest daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), who married Duke of Hastings Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) in season 1, to the eldest Bridgerton sibling. Sir Anthony’s romance with Kate Sharma will be adapted from Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels’ second installment, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

“I think [showrunner] Chris Van Dusen has got this amazing ability to take Julia Quinn’s extraordinary books and her amazing worlds that she delicately filled with excitement and sexiness. And he takes it to a whole other level,” Bailey told ET, when asked how much the new season will parallel the narrative in the books. “So, the fact that we’re following Anthony’s pursuit for love shows that you know there’s definitely going to be some similarities.”

Meanwhile, composer Kris Bowers shared how the shift in focus and Page’s sudden departure from the series will change the direction of the series’ Emmy-nominated score. “The biggest thing is seeing how some of these themes will exist this season given the focus on characters is different,” Bowers says, explaining how they’re trying to figure out if something like Daphne’s solo theme can be repurposed “in a way that still like it made sense. So, questioning whether or not that’s Daphne’s theme or the theme for the diamond of the season.” (The diamond being the main character of each season.)

One thing for sure is “Simon and Daphne’s theme is not prevalent because of the fact that Simon’s not even in this season,” Bowers adds. “So far – at least from what I’ve seen – there's not a moment where we’re really focusing on Daphne’s or their story.”

That said, fans are in store for an even “spicier” season 2. Nicola Coughlan, who plays fan-favorite Penelope Featherington, revealed to ET “the Bridgerton world has grown and you’re going to see a lot more sides” to all the characters, including Penelope, who has to kept her secret about Lady Whistledown from being discovered.