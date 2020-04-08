British 'Vogue' Features Jesse Williams, Tamika Mallory, Janet Mock and More Activists on Its September Cover

British Vogue is looking to shine a ray of hope on a bleak year. The UK publication is celebrating the accomplishments of radical challengers of the status quo with a special cover showcasing activism and activists.

The magazine's upcoming September 2020 issue, titled "Activism Now," will feature a fold-out cover that spotlights 20 different activists who are fighting for social justice, tackling racism, gender inequality and more across the globe.

English footballer and noted philanthropist Marcus Rashford appears on the main cover alongside Gurls Talk founder Adwoa Aboah, while the additional cover panels include black-and-white portraits of other social justice revolutionaries.

Tamika Mallory, Dr. Meenal Viz, Riz Ahmed, Janet Mock, Jesse Williams and professor Angela Davis are among the many cover stars, as well as educator Jane Elliott, Alice Wong, Joan Smalls, Reni Eddo-Lodge, Patrick Hutchinson, Yvette Williams, Janaya Future Khan, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Clara Amfo and Fiona Dwyer.

The spread also includes Black Lives Matter cofounder and protest leader Patrisse Cullors and Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.

Additionally, the portraits were taken by a diverse group of photographers, including Misan Harriman -- the first black photographer to ever snap cover photos for the publication -- as well as Philip-Daniel Ducasse, Chrisean Rose, Texas Isaiah, Reginald Cunningham and Eddie Hernandez.

"The September issue of #BritishVogue is an ode to the extraordinary voices, old and young, who in this difficult year have devoted their energies to fighting for a fairer society," British Vogue shared in a message posted to Instagram revealing the powerful cover shots.

The September issue of British Vogue hits newsstands and is available for digital download Friday, Aug. 7.